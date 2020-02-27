AN ENVIRONMENTAL organisation will launch its latest initiative to clean beaches, lakes and rivers.

On March 24, the Surfrider Foundation Europe invites everyone to join or organise a clean up in their area in this latest push to fight marine pollution.

Ocean Initiatives was set up by the European not-for-profit foundation in order to improve lakes, rivers, oceans and coastline along with informing the public of the problem of marine waste and the emergency required to act.

All of the waste in the ocean is of human origin and in order to fight this plague causing irreversible damage, Surfrider Europe created the Ocean Initiatives in the mid-1990s.

The campaign, which will be the 26th edition, has two objectives: to facilitate public awareness about the need to take action against the huge problem of waste in the ocean and to propose simple solutions to apply in everyday life.

All that is required to participate is to register your event on the Ocean Initiatives website.

Organisers will receive the necessary material for cleaning, as well as educational material to understand the origin of the waste and solutions that could be put into practice.

Between 75% and 80% of marine litter originates inland.

Therefore, Ocean Initiatives are organised all over Europe, from the coastline to the heart of many cities.

Visit https://www.initiativesoceanes.org/es/ for more information.

