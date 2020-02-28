FOUR new coronavirus cases have been confirmed on the Costa del Sol.

Three of the patients are in Marbella and are being isolated at home while another is in Fuengirola.

The Marbella cases consist of two men aged 42 and 53 and a female relative of one of the men aged 81.

The Fuengirola patient is 55 years old.

The Marbella cases are related to the 62-year-old man who tested positive in Sevilla where he is being treated at the Virgen del Rocio hospital.

All four are believed to have picked up the virus from an Asian couple at a party in Marbella at the end of January.

The case in Fuengirola is a woman who had recently travelled to Emilia-Romagna in Italy.

She is also being isolated at home.

The four new cases join a 28-year-old man who has also tested positive in Almeria, bringing the total in Andalucia to six.