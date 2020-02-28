THE patient who tested positive for coronavirus in Sevilla, has been revealed to have caught the disease at a party on the Costa del Sol.

The Andalucia Health Ministry announced today that the 62-year-old caught the virus in Marbella.

The Health Minister, Jesus Aguirre revealed that the man caught the disease after attending a party that had a couple from Shanghai at the end of January.

The patient currently remains isolated at Virgen del Rocío Hospital in Sevilla.

This newfound information is in direct contradiction of the hypothesis that the disease was caught without having come in contact with anyone who was already infected.

Aguirre has reminded the public that only 2% of those who have contracted the coronavirus have actually died as a result.

He said: “The seasonal flu is very similar.

“In a few days everything will return to normal, it will cease to cause so much panic because it will no longer be something new,” he continued.