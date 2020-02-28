FIVE arrests were carried out in El Pilar de la Horadada and Torrevieja for numerous robbery offences this week.

The quintet, well-known to Guardia Civil already, have been investigated since August, when their modus operandi had been revealed.

RECOVERED: One of the two stolen cars seized by Guardia Civil

The gang were arrested for numerous house robberies with force and intimidation, two crimes of theft, credit card fraud, two assaults, vehicle theft, attacking a police officer and resisting arrest.

Victims included the elderly and vulnerable – with one being hospitalized and requiring surgery.

The detainee considered most dangerous already had a search and detention warrant out for him.

The gang consisted of a 27 year-old woman and four men aged between 20 and 53, from Morocco and Algeria.

The two leaders have been detained, the remaining three released awaiting trial.

Among other stolen goods seized, agents recovered two of the stolen vehicles.

