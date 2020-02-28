ATLETICO Madrid star Alvaro Morata has announced he will become a father for the third time.

The Spaniard and his wife Alice Campello announced the pregnancy on Instagram on the model’s account.

The Italian captioned her post with two love hearts, the letter five (suggesting that their family will now consist of five members) and a pregnant woman emoji.

Other WAGS, such as Koke’s wife Beatriz Espejel and Cesc Fabregas’s wife Daniella Semaan commented on the post, congratulating the pair on the news.

The couple already have two twin sons, Alessandro and Leonardo, who are 19 months old.

The pair wed in 2017 in Venice and split their time between Madrid, where Morata plays for Atletico and Italy, where Campello works as a model.

The 27-year-old returned to the Spanish capital for his second spell last January, after Chelsea loaned him to the Rojiblancos for 18 months.

The striker was born in Madrid and is a former Madridista, spending five seasons at the Bernabeu, his current team’s biggest rival.