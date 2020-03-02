A BRITISH woman who gave birth in Spain and went into hiding to evade UK social services, has been found.

The 34-year-old from Birmingham is understood to have ‘fled’ the UK and moved to Spain when she was very heavily pregnant.

She gave birth at the end of January at the Hospital Materno Infantil de Malaga through a caesarean a few days after arriving.

The woman then requested a voluntary discharge – which was granted – and went into hiding.

She originally left the UK in fear that social services would take her baby, travelling in a very serious condition, that could have harmed her and the baby if complications had arisen.

She was also worried that she would be found at the hospital, which is why she requested to be discharged early.

It is thought that she then moved in with a relative on the Costa del Sol.

The investigation found that although she had booked a return ticket back to the UK, the woman didn’t end up using it.

The police eventually found her in a holiday apartment in Arroyo de la Miel in Benalmadena, along with the newborn.

The baby was taken by the officers and given to the child protection services in Spain who are in contact with the British social services in order to safely deliver the infant to them.