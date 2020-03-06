THE police have arrested a gang of 42 people across three different countries for jewellery theft.

The investigation began in Malaga in November 2018 when the Policia Nacional, in collaboration with the Romanian police and Europol broke up a criminal organisation specialising in violent robbery.

Out of the 42 people arrested, 38 of them were in Spain (including three minors), three in Romania and one in Portugal.

They would ‘hunt’ down elderly people throughout Spain and target them, not hesitating to use violence to steal their jewellery.

In the province of Malaga alone, they are charged with over 100 ‘attacks’ in 2019.

They would then launder the money in Romania.

Police agents have seized €41,000, 66 luxury watches, 264 pieces of jewellery, 92 mobile phones, various firearms and ten high end vehicles.

The organisation is estimated to have stolen over €1 million worth of goods.