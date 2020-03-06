CORONAVIRUS has claimed its fourth victim in Spain.

A 76-year-old man is the latest person to die of the virus in Spain and second to do so in Madrid.

He passed away at the Infanta Elena de Valdemoro Hospital.

It has not been revealed whether he had any other health problems.

At least 20 new cases have been confirmed in Valdemoro, a small town on the outskirts of the capital.

16 of those are also residents of the same nursing home as the unfortunate 76-year-old, with four of those being placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The town has proceeded to close the nursing home, in hope of stopping the spread of the disease further among its inhabitants.

This follows the death of a 99-year-old woman yesterday also in Madrid, an 82-year-old man in the Basque Country on Wednesday and a 67-year-old man in Valencia last month.

Spain has confirmed at least 261 cases of people with coronavirus so far.