Spanish doctors urge people to #StayAtHome in viral video

Spanish doctors at Madrid's Hospital Clinico San Carlos have urged citizens in the capital to 'stay at home' in a viral video challenge. The doctors have said coronavirus is a challenge for us all, and that by joining the social media challenge we can ease the burden on hospitals across the country. With cases rising on the Spanish coastlines as second home-owners flee the capital, the challenge carries a message for British expats in Spain far and wide. According to the challenge's creator, Sandra Garcia Botella, now is a time for 'sacrifice' to contain the virus as Europe becomes the epicentre of the pandemic.