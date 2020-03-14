HOLIDAY-MAKERS in one Benidorm hotel have been told that they must be back in their rooms by 10pm, tonight.

The fear of Coronavirus has not only shut every one of the resort’s bars and restaurants, the beaches have been closed and a room curfew has been imposed on guests.

The Dynastic Hotel on Av. Ametlla de Mar had kept its own bars and restaurants open during today, after the entire Valenciana region imposed a ban from midnight, last night.

SIEGE MENTALITY: Brits enjoying the enforced isolation at their hotel

The mood among guests was upbeat, despite hundreds not being able to enjoy the sights and sounds of the popular resort.



Stewart Brass from Sunderland is having a break with friends from Southside WMC in Easington Village, County Durham.

He told the Olive Press exclusively, “It was mad last night, with people being asked to leave bars at midnight – not everyone knew about the enforced ban.”

10PM CURFEW: Stewart Brass (left) with friends

“The mood around the hotel has been great, we’re all in this together, so it’s a bit of a siege mentality,” he continued.

“But when staff told us of this 10pm curfew, the atmosphere soon changed – simply because there was no reason.”

Steven Horseman sent The Olive Press an image of a note that is being handed around from reception.

The English text reads, “We wish to inform you that walking through the street if forbidden except to go buy supplies, chemist etc. We recommend that you avoid meetings in common areas, and that you stay in your room as long as possible.”

The 27-year-old admitted, “We’re due to return on Monday, but no-one seems to know – the lack of information is so frustrating.

We spoke with Alejandro on the hotel’s reception desk about the curfew, and he blamed the decision on police orders, stating that all hotel bars had to close by 10pm.

If you are staying in a Benidorm hotel, has a curfew also been placed on you? Please email us at newsdesk@theolivepress.es

