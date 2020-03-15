THE UK Foreign Office has advised against ALL travel to Spain as the country prepares for a nationwide shutdown beginning tomorrow.

Its advice wesbite cited the ‘state of emergency’ and business restrictions announced by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez over the last couple of days.

“The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advises against all but essential travel to Spain,” the warning reads.

“Spain declared a State of Emergency (“Estado de Alarma”) on 14 March, which introduces a series of measures including significant restrictions on movement throughout the country in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Transport services will be operating at reduced levels. Public gatherings are banned, most shops other than those selling food or other essential items such as pharmacies will be closed, many businesses and all schools and universities are closed, and all citizens have been instructed to remain at home except when going about a limited set of activities in particular to buy food or other essential items, to return home to their primary residence, to go to hospital or other health centres, to go to work (if unable to work from home), to carry out caring or similar duties or in case of real need.

“UK nationals currently in Spain should follow the advice of local authorities. Anybody planning to travel to Spain should consult their airline or tour operator.”

Spain will be on lockdown from tomorrow at 8am.

All businesses will be closed for 15 days however there are several exceptions.

Those are ones which provide essential services, meaning supermarkets, petrol stations, pharmacies and medical clinics will remain open.

Added to the list of exceptions are hairdressers, launderettes, dry cleaners and opticians.

Under the lockdown, citizens and residents may not leave their homes unless they need to buy medicines, food, attend health centres, care for dependents or go to the bank.

The decree states that you can only be on public roads in certain scenarios: to buy food, pharmaceuticals and basic necessities, to attend health centres, travel to work, to return home, assist the elderly, minors or other vulnerable people, go to the bank or any other justifiable necessity.