A WOMAN seriously ill with coronavirus has given birth at 27 weeks by emergency caesarean.
The 33-year-old nurse was transferred to Malaga’s Materno Infantil hospital several days ago from the Regional Hospital. She had been admitted suffering from double pneumonia brought on by the virus.
But last night (March 14) her condition suddenly worsened and doctors made the decision to perform a caesarean due to the high risk both mother and baby were in.
At the moment, the woman is in a serious state. The new-born, a girl, weighing 1.2 kilogrammes is in the neonatal intensive care unit. Health authorities have not disclosed her condition.
According to a medical report released today at 2.30pm, Andalucia has a total of 437 cases of coronavirus – 180 of them in Malaga – and six deaths have been recorded.