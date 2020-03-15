HELPLINES are available for elderly English-speaking expats in need of help during Spain’s coronavirus lockdown.

The numbers of volunteers, organised through charity Help of Denia and the Marina Alta (DAMA), are for those in need of food shopping and medicines who can’t get out as a state of alarm develops across Spain

The assistance is intended for expats in the Marina Alta of Alicante on Spain’s Costa Blanca. (In particular Denia, Ondara, Javea, Benitachell, Pego, Vergel , Benidoleig, Gata de Gorgos, Pedreguer, Calpe, Jalon and Benissa.)

+34 686320435

+34 679182622

+34 695193925

+34 616202273

+34 634388446

+34 676079045

+34 659568995

+34 639176812 (Orba)

+34 659624643 (Jalon)

+34 633130526 (Javea)

“From the 14th of March we are in a State of Alarm; people will not be able to move about between towns without a reason,” Help of DAMA president Candy Wright told the Olive Press.

“We will only be assisting people who can’t get out and people who are infirm.”