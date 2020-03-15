CIUDAD QUESADA has been hit by a double-whammy that threatens the very existence of dozens of businesses.

Even before the emergency procedures were put in place because of Coronavirus, the Costa Blanca South urbanisation has been hit by planned roadworks that will continue until the end of May.

FRUSTRATED: Dozens of British and Spanish business owners, on Friday

Feelings are so high among Spanish and British companies, alike, that a proposed meeting between Rojales Town Council and one concerned retailer on Friday morning, was besieged by dozens of other business-owners.

PROJECT ON TIME: claims Rojales Council

Frustrations were vented at council representatives from Quesada Computers, McKenzies On The Roof, The Rolling Pin and many more.

The main issue is the perceived laissez-faire timescale that workmen have adopted during the re-routing of utilities and resurfacing of the main thoroughfare, Avenida de las Naciones.

The workforce was criticised for allegedly working less than six hours a day, when locals say common-sense dictates overnight operations would expedite the project.

Additionally, the blocked access problem has been exacerbated by poor signage and lack of relevant updates.

IN DANGER: Quesada Computers

Paul Randall, who runs Quesada Computers, pleaded with the authorities, “Unless these roadworks are finished soon, there won’t BE any businesses to get to, regardless of how nice the pavements look!”

“Quesada is already like a ghost town, we can’t sustain this,” Randall continued.

The project’s architect was present, as was the Tourism Minister and other officials.

AVENIDA DE LAS NACIONES: “Ghost Town”

The official reason for delays was an unforeseen problem with underground cabling and a late start back in January.

Concerned about the (already) huge drop in revenues, Peter Boyle of McKenzies On The Roof, approached the Quesada family for a temporary reduction in rent, and his premium was increased!

Other businesses demanded compensation for the delays, but the council’s retort was that the works are still due to be completed on time.

However, they did admit that compensation COULD be discussed in future meetings.

The council closed the meeting with a number of pledges.

Better access was promised to businesses in the town. Improve signage will be installed for diversions. A route to financial compensation will be sought. A formal request for more manpower will go to project managers. An improved way of publishing updates and information via local media was promised.

If your business has been affected by roadworks in Quesada, or anywhere else, please get in touch via newsdesk@theolivepress.es

STREET IMAGES: Peter Boyle