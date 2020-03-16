CHINA has pledged to aid Spain in its fight against coronavirus.

The nation’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, spoke with Spanish counterpart Arancha Gonzalez Laya on the phone on March 15.

PROMISE: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has pledged to support Spain in its battle against coronavirus.

After offering his sympathies to the Spanish people, he offered his country’s help. This will include a batch of medical supplies, depending on Spanish needs, as well as opening commercial channels for medical equipment, masks and other protective gear.

China will also step up experience-sharing, coordinate medical video conferences between the two countries’ experts, and consider sending an expert medical team to help Spanish authorities.

Wang said: “Mankind belongs to a community with a shared future, and fighting the epidemic is the shared responsibility of all countries. “As long as one country is still under the threat of the disease, all countries must stay together and fight to the end.”

Meanwhile, the 300-strong Chinese community in Cordoba (Andalucia) has donated 5,000 masks, 600 protective overalls and 120 pairs of safety goggles to the city council.

These will be used by the fire department and the Local Police. Other materials donated include 100 boxes of gloves and 100 dispensers of disinfectant gels and sprays.