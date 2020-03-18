AN actress from the hit series, La Casa de Papel has tested positive for coronavirus.

Itziar Ituno who plays the role of Raquel Murillo in the Netflix show took to Instagram to announce that she had tested positive.

The Basque actress said: “I’ve had the symptoms since Friday afternoon and today we got the test results which came back positive.

“My case is mild and I’m fine but it’s very dangerous for people who are weaker.

“Do not take it lightly, there are lives at stake and we still do not know how far this will go,” she continued.

“It’s time for solitude and generosity.”

The 45-year-old is the latest celebrity to test positive across the globe, with the likes of Tom Hanks and Idris Elba also contracting the virus.

The fourth season of La Casa de Papel is scheduled to premiere on April 3, but there are fears that this will be delayed due to the pandemic.

No announcement has been made regarding this so far.