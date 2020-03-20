THE Ministry of Health has confirmed that a fourth person has died from coronavirus in Mallorca.

Health officials say the deceased is a 94-year-old man who had underlying health problems.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 14 and died at Palma’s Son Espases Hospital this morning.

Yesterday evening, a 30-year-old man passed away at the same hospital, and on Monday, a cancer patient in his 60’s died after contracting the virus whilst receiving palliative care.

Meanwhile, nurses working around the clock at Son Espases have denounced the lack of critical medical supplies and disorganisation at the hospital during the ongoing health crisis.

Personnel from the neonatal care unit, which is treating some 20 fragile children with undeveloped immune systems, have been denied clinical face masks, according to Diario de Mallorca.

As a result, nurses have been forced to wash their single-use masks after using them, while some have been given operating masks to wear.

They also claim they are unable to keep vulnerable youngsters at a safe distance from other patients at the hospital, thus increasing their chances of infection.

Despite allegedly being threatened with disciplinary proceedings from management due to their complaints, health workers demand a more stringent protocol be put in place at the hospital.

This includes ensuring high risk patients are protected, including the elderly, as well guaranteeing the supply of protective masks and hydro-alcoholic solutions to wash their hands.

Son Espases has not commented on the accusations or latest deaths.

Meanwhile, 34 more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the Balearic Islands, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 203.

The majority are in Mallorca, with 20 diagnosed in Ibiza and 11 in Menorca.

Formentera is the only island without any infections.