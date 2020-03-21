A SPANIARD has escaped quarantine in Argentina to return to Spain.

The man who is a hunter, along with three French fellow hunters, fled the South American country, despite having to be in self-isolation for 14 days.

Both the Argentinian Ministry of Health and the country’s police are looking for Juan Cruz Roman Abad and the three frenchmen.

40 hunters had travelled to La Pampa, an area that traditionally attracts hunters.

The government established a 14 day quarantine period for anyone arriving from Europe and although 36 people followed it, these four didn’t.

According to Argentinian paper La Arena: “Román Abad arrived at Los Caldenes, southeast of La Pampa, and did not respect the isolation.

“Last week, he was notified and promised to abide by the measures.

“On Sunday, after a phone call that warned that the Spanish citizen had violated the quarantine, police and health personnel went to find him, but Román Abad was not there.”

The 62-year-old moved his flight date earlier, which was scheduled to be on March 22.

The owner of the hunting ranch was arrested for breaking the quarantine and driving the Spanish businessman to the airport.

The 40-year-old could face a maximum of two years in prison for assisting the Spaniard, with a similar sentence applicable to Roman Abad if he ever returns to the Latin American country.