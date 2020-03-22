KEVIN Parle is very well known in Liverpool, as he is a suspect for two separate murders.

It has long been suspected that Parle, 39, has spent some time since his disappearance in 2005, on the Costa Blanca.

Former Scotland Yard detective Peter Bleksley is currently doing a podcast on the BBC called Manhunt – Finding Kevin Parle, where he details his investigation.

Episodes seven and eight of the show have revolved around his journey to the Costa Blanca on his search for Parle and has spoken exclusively to the Olive Press about his manhunt.

DEDICATED: Bleksley claims he will NOT stop until he finds Parle

Bleksley, who has previously worked on Channel 4’s hit show Hunted has been ‘obsessed’ as he described it, with finding Parle.

“I will not rest until I find him, I want him to know that, I will never stop,” said the 59-year-old.

Rumour of sightings in Spain first started arising in 2006 that Parle had made his way to the Iberian peninsula.

The former detective therefore decided to jump on a plane, even though he claims he’s not a fan of flying, but it ‘had to be done to bring this dangerous man to justice.’

The first area he headed to was Torrevieja, where it’s been reported that the 6’6” man was spotted 14 years ago, a year after he’d gone on the run.

According to Bleksley, Parle who’s originally from Liverpool was ‘definitely at the Mi Sol Park’.

SIGHTING: Bleksley believes Parle was DEFINITELY here

“During my trip to Spain I’ve spoken to a lot of people that have seen Kevin, some are really scared to talk to me about him and we’ve had to use actors to dub over their interviews.

“Some others I believe have lied to me, or tried to lead me on a wild goose chase.

“But I’m always available to talk to anyone who has information, via the telephone or social media or anything,” he concluded.

Asked about if the fugitive may still be on the Costa Blanca, the former Scotland Yard detective said no, but that he’s very close to finding him.