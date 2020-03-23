A SHOCKING video taken at a Madrid hospital has revealed a city struggling to cope with the spread of coronavirus.

Footage shows patients sprawled on the floor in crowded hallways, coughing and hooked up to oxygen tanks.

Spanish newspaper El Mundo has confirmed the images were taken at Hospital Severo Ochoa in Leganes.

This video was shot on March 22 in the hospital of Leganes (Madrid).



The hallways and waiting rooms are packed with COVID-19 patients. And the Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez informed: "the worst is yet to come".#COVID19 #coronavirus #StayHomeSaveLives #corona pic.twitter.com/BoLwpyoQxV — Fre.Adri (@Fred_Adri) March 23, 2020 OVERSTRETCHED: Hospital Severo Ochoa in Madrid

The online video is believed to have been shot on March 22, while a photo from the same hospital on the same day shows similar scenes.

A Twitter user who uploaded the image said: “There are no rights.”

Así está el Severo Ochoa, hospital de leganes. No hay derecho. #PedroSanchez pic.twitter.com/bQju4XResa — Aida M. (@AidaMarci) March 22, 2020 ‘NO RIGHTS’: Spanish doctors do their best to cope, but patients have to wait on the floor

It comes as more than 1,200 people have so far died from Covid-19 in the Spanish capital, while over 10,000 have been infected.

Madrid has more than half of Spain’s total 2,286 coronavirus fatalities, while 35,044 people have tested positive in total across Spain.

Yesterday the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that the 15-day national lockdown would be extended for two weeks until April 12.