SPAIN’S Deputy Prime Minister, Carmen Calvo has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Government just announced that the 62-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

La Moncloa released a statement saying: “The Deputy Prime Minister has tested positive in the latest medical test that was performed on Tuesday.

“Calvo had received a negative result in a previous test, but after consulting medical advice, it was decided that the previous test did not provide conclusive data.

“For this reason, the test has been repeated, the result of which has now been made known.”

Calvo has been in hospital in Madrid since Sunday for a respiratory infection.

She remains at the hospital in quarantine, receiving all the necessary treatment.

Like other government ministers, Calvo had been tested last week, after it was known that the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero had contracted the virus.

After that test, only the Minister of Territorial Policy and Civil Service, Carolina Darias had tested positive.