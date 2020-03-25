SPAIN has announced that hotels across the country will remain open to house trapped tourists who are unable to get home.

It comes after all hotels and accommodations were ordered to close due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However with some airlines cancelling almost all of their flights, getting home within the time frame has proven difficult for many.

It has led the government to keep open dozens of hotels across the country to provide ‘essential needs’ to not only trapped tourists, but also any workers deemed ‘essential’, such as health professionals, security forces, maintenance workers and more.

The amendment to the royal decree was announced in the BOE (government newsletter) this morning.

The 10 hotels being kept open in Malaga province are Ilunion Malaga, Soho Malaga, Angel Suites and Atarazanas (all in Malaga city), Blue Bay Banus in Marbella, the Antequera Golf and Los Dolmenes (in Antequera), La Cala Resort in Mijas and the Marina Turquesa and MB Boutique in Nerja.

A total of 48 are being kept open across Andalucia with the BOE ordering that ‘people who care for the elderly, minors, dependants, disabled or others with special needs’ can also use the accommodations.

Restaurant service within the hotels is permitted but only to those who have been allowed to stay there.

It adds: “Additionally, there may be people who for uncontrollable reasons urgently need accommodation, including tourists who have not been able to return to their places of origin within the period established.”

In Valencia, the hotels which have been chosen are three in Alicante (Alicante Hills, El Plantio Golf Resort and Hotel Goya), two in Castellon (Hotel del Golf Playa and Hotel Real de Castello), two in Cullera (Hotel Imperial and Hotel Imperial II) and the NH Colon in Valencia city.

Meanwhile Mallorca has six set to remain open; Catalonia Majorica, Samaritana Suites, Houm Plaza Son Rigo, Jade, Pabisa Orlando and Hotel Abelux, all of them in Palma.

See the full list of hotels here.