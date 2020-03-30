THE British government has pledged to spend €85 million to repatriate stranded Brits abroad.

Government officials will be working with airlines to bring the Britons back and charter flights will be put on if needed.

The announcement was made by Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab at the daily coronavirus briefing that Number 10 makes.

Up to a million Brits are thought to be stranded worldwide due to borders shutting.

EasyJet, Jet2, Virgin and Titan Airways have all signed a memorandum of understanding with the Foreign Office to help travellers that have tickets booked, or where routes are still available.

When availability comes up for a flight, embassies and consulates around the world will alert any British national in their country wanting to fly home.

Raab said that priority would be given to the elderly and those with medical problems, along with those in countries where a large number of British tourists are trying to return from.

He said 150,000 Brits had successfully been repatriated from Spain, the highest out of any country worldwide.

“We’ve not faced challenges like this in getting people home from abroad on this scale in recent memory,” he added.