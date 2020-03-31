TWO elderly tourists have tragically died in a suspected ‘coronavirus suicide pact’ in Tenerife.

An 82-year-old woman was found dead next to her disabled husband, 86, who was alive but had serious knife wounds.

Police, who came across the bloody scene at the pair’s home on the Spanish island are probing whether the Covid-19 pandemic may have been a triggering factor.

It was neighbours who phoned authorities to the property in Los Cristianos, southwest Tenerife, according to the Sun Online.

The house is said to be the second home of the couple who were visiting the island from the Basque Country.

Local media have reported that the woman may have stabbed her husband who she cared for, before turning the weapon on herself.

The man, who is said to have had health problems, was found bloodied in bed, before being rushed to hospital.

Unfortunately he could not be saved, and a police investigation is now underway.

A total of 85,301 people have now been diagnosed with coronavirus in Spain, while 7,624 have died.

The number of those to have tested positive in the Canary Islands stands at 1,262, with 55 deaths.