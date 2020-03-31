THE Costa del Sol has been placed on orange alert for rain today.

The warning from Spain’s state weather agency AEMET means ‘significant risk’ and is in place until 2pm this afternoon.

Rainfall could be as heavy as 80mm in the Costa del Sol and Guadlhorce area.

In other areas, including Axarquia, Cadiz, Sevilla and Almeria, yellow warnings for showers have been introduced.

These areas can expect 25-30mm of rain throughout the day.

There are also yellow warnings in place for storms in Antequera, Cordoba, Sevilla and Huelva today.

Tomorrow Andalucia is forecast to have an overcast morning, with sunny spells on parts of the Costa del Sol.

There will be highs of 18°C in Estepona, Marbella and Malaga, although complete cloud cover is expected after lunch.

Today there are orange warnings in place for snowfall in Catalunya and waves off the coast of Asturias.

AEMET has not created any warnings for snow, wind or waves in Andalucia.