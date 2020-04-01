WIMBLEDON has been cancelled due to Covid-19.

The tournament was due to be played in South West London from June 29 to July 12.

This is the first time the All England Lawn Tennis Club has cancelled the competition since World War Two.

The Club’s Chairman, Ian Hewitt said: “This is a decision that we have not taken lightly, and we have done so with the highest regard for public health and the wellbeing of all those who come together to make Wimbledon happen.

“It has weighed heavily on our minds that the staging of the Championships has only been interrupted previously by World Wars but, following thorough and extensive consideration of all scenarios, we believe it is ultimately the right decision to cancel this year’s Championships, and instead concentrate on how we can use the breadth of Wimbledon’s resources to help those in our local communities and beyond.

“Our thoughts are with all those who have been and continue to be affected by these unprecedented times.”

The All England Club has taken out insurance policies which will protect them from any significant losses.

They will therefore be able to refund ticket holders, broadcast partners and sponsors, which will allegedly amount to around €227 million.

This comes after the French Open was moved from May to September, also because of the pandemic.