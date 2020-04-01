POLICE have arrested a man for trying to attack officers after carrying out a knifepoint robbery at an Andalucian bakery.

The 51-year-old man allegedly made off with €400 from the cash register after threatening the employee at the Granada shop.

The theft took place earlier this afternoon when the detainee entered a bakery with part of his face covered by a scarf and asked for a product.

When the female employee began to assist him, he followed her and showed his weapon before demanding cash from the register and fleeing.

Police searched the area for the suspect and upon finding him, he tried to flee again but was stopped.

The man then reportedly proceeded to attack the officers, brandishing the knife but was eventually arrested without injury.

The arrested man is believed to have been known to police.

