PEP Guardiola’s mother has died after contracting COVID-19.

The Manchester City manager’s mother, Dolors Sala Carrio died in Barcelona after testing positive for the virus.

The mother of the Catalan coach was 82 years old.

The current Premier League champions tweeted: “Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends.”

This comes after the 49-year-old donated €1 million to Barcelona’s Angel Soler Daniel Foundation and Medical College to help fight the pandemic.

The money will be used to buy medical supplies and equipment, along with protective material for hospital staff.

Man City’s biggest rivals, Manchester United also tweeted their condolences for the Spanish coach: “Everyone at Manchester United is saddened to hear this terrible news.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to Pep and his family.”