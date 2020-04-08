POLICE have delivered a special birthday package to a woman in Palencia after receiving a request from her 12-year-old granddaughter.

The girl asked officers to deliver a home-made birthday card and letter to her nan as she was unable to due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

Misson accomplished: A very special birthday for Abuela Paquita

The girl had told agents how her grandmother was ‘feeling sad’ for not being able to celebrate her birthday with her granddaughter whom she has not seen since the start of the State of Alert.

Several officers from the Provincial Police Station of Palencia made a pit-stop to see Abuela Paquita and hand her the card while recording a video of the moment.

Credit: YouTube: Europa Press

The entire neighbourhood joined in the event by singing ‘Happy Birthday’ and ‘Viva’ to thank the police.

The officer in charge of the special delivery also gifted Abuela Paquita a special plaque made out of cardboard for her to personalise with her own photo along with some bookmarks for reading.