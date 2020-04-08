ANDALUCIA has registered its highest death count since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The southernmost region in Spain experienced 77 fatalities related to the virus in the last 24 hours.

This takes the total number of casualties to 605.

About 30% of those that died were residents of nursing homes.

The second day with the highest number of deaths was March 31, with 60, 17 less than today.

The community also registered an increase 2.6% in patients who have contracted the disease, taking the total to 8,997.

There is positive news however, as for the fifth day in a row, Andalucia registered more people who have recovered from coronavirus, than those who have died from it.

Today alone there have been 1,041 patients who have beaten the virus.