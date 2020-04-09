AN ALMORADI man has been arrested for committing multiple crimes whilst skipping lock-down restrictions.

The 47-year-old Spaniard was detained for two alleged robberies and attacking police agents.

The Civil Guard say the man has already been denounced FIVE times for breaching the mobility restrictions put in place in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

ONE MAN WITHOUT HIS DOG: Arrested for multiple crimes

The detainee had been allegedly wandering the streets of Almoradi without justification, and antagonising police officers with a vicious and dangerous dog.

Following the subsequent arrest for disobedience, agents discovered he had been responsible for a robbery from a car and one from a commercial establishment.

Items stolen included a high-pressure machine, which he was seen (and recorded) dragging through the town by local residents.

In the framework of the state of alarm, decreed by Royal Decree 463/2020, the Civil Guard continues to ensure that restrictions are met, without neglecting citizen security.

