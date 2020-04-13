RISKING their own lives, and those of loved ones, a birthday party of seven people was denounced by the Guardia Civil in Guardamar del Segura, this weekend.

CAUGHT OUT: All seven were sanctioned

The gathering of seven were reported on one of the coastal resort’s urbanisations, after starting a barbecue and drinking in one of the communal areas.

Agents discovered the group, between 19 and 32, were all breaching the restrictions decreed last month pertaining to the spread of Coronavirus.

All of them were fined a minimum of €601, on the spot.