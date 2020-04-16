ATHLETIC Bilbao players have announced they will take a 6-17% pay cut due to COVID-19.

The Basque team announced that the range of the pay cut depends on whether or not La Liga resumes.

If the league returns but is played behind closed doors, then the salaries will drop by 6%, but if the season is terminated then the reduction will be 17%.

If the season resumes normally with full stadiums, then the players will get their salaries paid in full.

The coaching staff, along with the members of the board will also join the players in experiencing a reduction in wages.

At the same time the Basque club has assured that all non-playing staff will keep their full salaries.

The club praises the willingness of the first team players ‘who, led by their captains, in a gesture of responsibility and great commitment, have agreed to voluntarily and significantly lower their salaries depending on the circumstances that may affect the closing of the termination of the season.

Bilbao, who currently sits in tenth place, but is also in the Copa del Rey final, is one of the clubs best prepared to face the pandemic, with no debts and €188 million in the club’s funds.

This comes after Barcelona players accepted a 70% pay cut and Real Madrid footballers a 10-20% one.