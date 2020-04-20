SPAIN’S daily coronavirus death toll has experienced a four-week low after dropping to 399 on Monday morning.

Down from the 410 recorded yesterday, it brings the total number of deaths to 20,852.

Meanwhile, the infection rate continues to remain stable with a slight increase in the past 24 hours, from 4,218 new confirmed cases on Sunday to 4,266 registered today.

This is not because COVID-19 is being extra resilient or experiencing a surge, scientists say, but likely because in the past week, Spain has doubled its testing capabilities.

It is now testing around 40,000 people per day, up from around 20,000.

There have now been 200,210 confirmed coronavirus cases in Spain.

The number of recovered stands at 80,587, increasing by 3,230 in the past 24 hours.