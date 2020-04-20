ALMORADI Policia Local arrested a local man for breaching lock-down regulations for the TWELFTH time!

His excuse during Saturday’s arrest, was that he had to be outside so he could ‘smoke a cigarette.’

Agents described his attitude as ‘arrogant and defiant’, after he boasted he could go out as often as he wanted.

Once identified, records showed seven complaints from the public and four from Guardia Civil – making 11 denuncias already for breaching the quarantine.

Subsequently, he was arrested and transferred to the local Civil Guard Post for processing.