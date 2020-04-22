ORIHUELA City Council are distributing essential Personal Protective Equipment to businesses that remain open throughout lock-down.

Given that access to PPE involves ‘great difficulty’, the council have stepped up to help workers on the front line, fighting against the spread of Coronavirus.

HIGHLY-EXPOSED: Food retailers

Víctor Valverde, Councilor for Emergencies, stated that “food retailers are highly exposed to contagion by Covid-19 since they spend many hours serving the public.”

He reported that “about 1,600” of the life-saving pieces of equipment will be distributed by Civil Protection staff and the Department of Sports.

Hundreds of bottles of hydroalcoholic gel will also be handed out to businesses.

In a press release this afternoon, April 22, the council listed the types of establishment to receive deliveries of PPE, shortly.

– Large supermarkets.

– Medium supermarkets.

– Small shops

– Butchers

– Greengrocers

– Bakeries

– Fishmongers

– Tobacconists

– Animal food stores.

– Food stores to take away or at home.

– Grocery stores

– Mobile phone shops