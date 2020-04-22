ORIHUELA City Council are distributing essential Personal Protective Equipment to businesses that remain open throughout lock-down.
Given that access to PPE involves ‘great difficulty’, the council have stepped up to help workers on the front line, fighting against the spread of Coronavirus.
Víctor Valverde, Councilor for Emergencies, stated that “food retailers are highly exposed to contagion by Covid-19 since they spend many hours serving the public.”
He reported that “about 1,600” of the life-saving pieces of equipment will be distributed by Civil Protection staff and the Department of Sports.
Hundreds of bottles of hydroalcoholic gel will also be handed out to businesses.
In a press release this afternoon, April 22, the council listed the types of establishment to receive deliveries of PPE, shortly.
– Large supermarkets.
– Medium supermarkets.
– Small shops
– Butchers
– Greengrocers
– Bakeries
– Fishmongers
– Tobacconists
– Animal food stores.
– Food stores to take away or at home.
– Grocery stores
– Mobile phone shops