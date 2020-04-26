THE President of the Junta de Andalucia has said he wants to reopen the region’s shops, bars and restaurants in May.

Juanma Moreno has proposed letting small businesses like shops, hairdressers and nail salons open their doors again on May 11.

Meanwhile, he set May 25 as the target date to get Andalucian bars and restaurants back up and running.

His regional government’s proposals also included provisions to allow funerals without a wake to take place from May 18, according to Europa Press.

The PP Junta leader announced the plans this afternoon following a video call with the Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Speaking at Sevilla’s Palacio de San Telmo, Moreno said he had tabled the proposals with the Ministry of Health.

The announcement comes as it was revealed that from May 2 adults will be able to leave isolation for individual exercise.

Meanwhile, some Spanish restaurants and cafes have already been planning how they will operate post-lockdown.

Plexiglass screens have been designed to separate diners from one another, while thermal imaging cameras could be used to detect guests with high fevers.

On allowing businesses to start trading again, Moreno previously said that Andalucia has ‘tens of thousands of workers and thousands of small and self-employed entrepreneurs waiting’.

Although he did stress that the region needs to ‘activate freedom of movement with caution’.