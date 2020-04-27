A PARROT that went missing in the province of Malaga has been found safe and sound.

Jack, a Congo Grey parrot, went missing on April 15 in Mijas.

His owner, Kara Caradas, was informed by her children that Jack had chewed the wire in his indoor aviary in the garage and had vanished.

Caradas was exceptionally distraught that the much-loved family pet had disappeared and decided to offer a €500 reward for his return.

A family member, JJ Quinlan, put out a Facebook post about the disappearance of the exotic bird that reached over 150,000 hits.

On April 21, Jack was seen by a Spanish homeowner on the roof of his house in the La Cala hills.

FOUND: Jack is now at home safe with his family

The Spaniard had seen the posts on social media regarding the disappearance of Jack and decided to contact his owners updating them of his whereabouts.

The parrot with the distinctive red tail was eventually found safe and sound and has now been reunited with his brother Wally and his owner Kara.