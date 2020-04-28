A MAN has been arrested in Barcelona on suspicion of murdering four homeless people.

The alleged serial killer was arrested in the early hours of this morning at the caravan park where he lived in Sant Cugat del Valles, just outside the Catalan capital.

The 35-year-old was arrested only mere hours after the fourth murder was committed.

The victim was found beaten to death last night at 11pm very close to famous landmark La Sagrada Familia.

The Mossos believe the suspect of Brazilian origin is responsible for another three murders that occured in a similar manner, attacking the victims who were asleep in the Eixample neighbourhood.

According to the Catalan police, he acted with excessive violence, attacking the victims with blunt objects he found in the area and then leaving them for dead.

The first murder reportedly took place on March 19, with the second on April 16 and the third on April 18.

The coronavirus crisis has left the streets of Barcelona empty, making things dangerous for the homeless who are now more isolated than ever, without any people walking past them.

The local government has opened facilities to house them, but most of the homeless fear going inside in case they catch the virus, leaving them outside and vulnerable.