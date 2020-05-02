BOTH the number of new patients and the number of coronavirus related deaths in Spain have gone down.

In the last 24 hours, 276 people have lost their lives to the pandemic, a tiny amount less than the 281 from yesterday.

Even more positive news is the fact that this is the third day in a row that the number of casualties is below 300.

The total number of fatalities nationwide has now reached 25,100.

Similarly, there has been a decrease in new patients, with 1,147 people contracting COVID-19, down slightly from the 1,175 new cases yesterday.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases throughout the country to 216,582.

Another positive sign is the 2,574 people that recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 117,248.

As for the number of health professionals that have tested positive for the disease, that number now stands at 41,785, which represents an increase of 546 in the last 24 hours.