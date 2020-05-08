POP legend Cher is giving Spanish-speaking children something to cheer.

The 73-year-old is releasing a version of ABBA hit Chiquitita in the latin language.

Proceeds from the recording will go to children’s charity UNICEF – just as the profits from the original do.

CHIQUITITA CHEER: Cher is donating all profits to UNICEF.

The single will be launched on Saturday (May 9) as part of UNICEF’s Covid-19 Virtual Special.

Cher said: “When everything changed in the world I wanted to help. This seemed like the right time to complete the cover.

“I’ve long admired UNICEF, especially their work educating young women.

“Now, more than ever, it’s critical that we prioritise every child around the world as if they were our own.”

When ABBA released the single in 1979 they pledged to donate half their profits to UNICEF. In 2014 all the band’s members agreed to give the full amount to the organisation.