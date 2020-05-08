SPANISH athletes returned from the World Military Games in Wuhan in October having displayed coronavirus symptoms.

According to the Ministry of Defence none of the suspected victims had been tested.

The Spanish team was made up of about 170 people.

According to Ministry sources who spoke to El Mundo, two athletes displayed flu-like symptoms during the Games between October 17-28 and two others displayed them upon their return to Spain.

One of these athletes told El Mundo: “The authorities just took it as a sore throat or flu infection and they treated us as if we were already cured, it was very bad.”

China only informed the World Health Organisation (WHO) of the extent of the seriousness of COVID-19 on December 31, 65 days after the end of the World Military Games.

This week, after symptoms emerged in the French military from the Games, Spanish team leaders asked the athletes who participated in Wuhan if they had shown any signs of the pandemic.

The Ministry of Defence was not aware of any of its participants in the Games displaying any symptoms and it’s too late to test them now.

They did however state that the Spanish delegation was not housed near the French one.