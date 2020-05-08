A CONTESTANT on Masterchef Spain has been kicked off the show after serving judges a whole, uncooked and unplucked partridge.

The judging panel was left dumbstruck when the less than appetising dead bird was served up to them – complete with a cherry tomato garnish and sauce.

FED UP: Saray made a statement with her feathered dish.

Saray Carillo – who describes herself as a 27-year-old transgender gypsy – made a stand after she was left spitting feathers by previous comments from the judges on the hugely popular TVE show.

She had also reportedly been upset by the attitude shown towards her by some of her fellow contestants.

UNAPPETISING: Saray served up a dead bird. Credit: TVE.

So much so, that when she was instructed to pluck and prepare a pheasant, her fiery Andalucian temperament took over.

Deciding enough was enough, the social worker from Cordoba served up the unexpected dish.

WHAT’S THIS?: Saray gave the judges the bird. Credit TVE.

This was – perhaps not surprisingly – too much for celebrity chef and judge Jordi Cruz. He forcefully demanded she remove her apron and leave the show.

While Saray’s actions have become the focus of a social media storm – with many applauding her and others saying she showed a lack of respect and class – she has now received support from an unexpected source.

Trade Union CCOO’s RTVE branch has issued a statement saying that Saray should get an apology on the next edition of the show.

It says that she was ‘mistreated’ in order to chase viewing figures