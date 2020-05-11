RESTAURANTS and bars across the Balearic Islands have joined a campaign to pay tribute to the hard work carried out by healthcare workers, law enforcement and journalists during the coronavirus crisis.

Launched by the Confederation of Business Associations (CAEB), the ‘Brindemos por ti’ (Toast for you) campaign serves to honour those who have kept the Balearic community ‘healthy, safe and informed throughout confinement.’

The initiative, accompanied by a promotional video, encourages bars, cafes and restaurants in the region to invite these professionals to a free drink or discounted meal, providing they can prove where they work.

SOLIDARITY: The initiative serves to honour healthcare workers, law enforcement and journalists

The president of CAEB, Alfonso Robledo, stressed the importance of thanking these workers ‘for everything they have done and continue doing’ during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “Although their work is not over and there is still a long way to go, their efforts have been indispensable and have allowed the rest of society to return to a new normality.”

The solidarity campaign also encourages citizens to visit establishments that have reopened today as the autonomous community enters Phase 1 of Spain’s de-escalation plan.

Robledo explained that business owners wanting to join the initiative must contact CAEB through their official website.

In the next few days, the list of participating eateries and bars will be published online.