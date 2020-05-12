BRITS have been told summer holidays abroad are ‘very likely’ to be cancelled this year over coronavirus.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock broke the devastating news during an appearance on ITV’s This Morning today.

Hosts Holly and Phil had asked the politician whether or not summer would be cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.

Hancock said: ” “I think that’s likely to be the case.

“I think it’s unlikely that big lavish international holidays are going to be possible for this summer.”

That would be a huge blow to Spain, where the vital tourism industry depends massively on the British market.

Tourism is responsible for 12% of GDP and 13% of all employment in Spain, and even higher in regions like Andalucia.

Billions of euros have already been lost after mammoth Easter events, such as Semana Santa and Sevilla’s Feria de Abril, were forced to cancel.

More to follow…