THE Ministry of Health will study this week whether the Andalucian provinces of Malaga and Granada will move to Phase 1.

The decision will be taken this Friday, as reported by the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa.

According to Spain’s central government, the provinces of Malaga and Granada were left in Phase 0 because of high levels of COVID-19 cases, specifically in the health districts of Malaga and Granada capital and Metropolitan.

For Malaga and Granada to move into Phase 1, the Junta should submit to the central government, before Friday, a report by the Regional Ministry of Health detailing the situation in the eight provinces of Andalucia.

However, according to Sevilla Actualidad, the Andalucian government has indicated that a new report will not be sent, considering valid the one sent last week.

Malaga and Granada expectant to move into Phase 1.

View of Malaga from Castillo de Gibralfaro

The decision to hold Malaga and Granada back from entering Phase 1 was met by outrage from the President of the Junta de Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, who has demanded an explanation as to why Andalucia has been treated differently to other regions.

The Minister of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucia, Jesus Aguirre Muñoz, is expecting the central government to confirm on Friday that Granada and Malaga are to move from Phase 0 to 1.

However he called for caution and to ‘not relax behaviour’, stressing the ‘virus is still among us.’