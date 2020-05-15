MALAGA and Granada will enter Phase 1 of the COVID-19 de-escalation plan on Monday.

The announcement was made by director of health emergencies Fernando Simon alongside health minister Salvador Illa on Friday night.

Madrid will remain in Phase 0 following ‘important discussions’ with regional leaders, added Simon.

In Castilla-La Mancha, Toledo, Ciudad Real and Albacete will also advance into Phase 1.

Parts of Catalunya and areas of Barcelona will also remain in Phase 0, as will the majority of Castilla y Leon.

In total, some 30% of the population will remain in Phase 0.

Meanwhile, the island of Formentera and the three Canary Islands which passed into Phase 1 last week will enter Phase 2 on Monday (May 18).

The rest of Valencia region will also pass into Phase 1, as revealed by government sources earlier on Friday.