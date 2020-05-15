IN the midst of a global pandemic, crisis-hit hoteliers in Mallorca have started to think outside of the box in order to stay in business.

The spread of coronavirus into Europe has had an undeniable impact on travel and the hospitality industry in Spain, where a lack of tourism is certain to severely impact Mallorca’s GDP.

Despite being allowed to reopen in Phase 1 of the de-escalation plan, almost all hotels on the island have remained closed due to a fear of incurring heavy expenses that cannot be offset with the usual influx of visitors.

It is fair to say that a hotel, or any business for that matter, would be unable to survive without a steady stream of revenue.

However, according to the Association for Hotel Chains (ACH), 32 hotels on the island did decide to open their doors this week, including the renowned Can Bordoy Hotel in Palma.

“We believe that there are clients from Mallorca who are eager to continue celebrating special dates, romantic reunions and birthdays, so we have decided to cover these expectations,” press manager Monica Cerda Gomez told the Olive Press.

ROOMY: The Can Bordoy Hotel boasts the largest private garden in Palma

Gomez explained that the hotel also has optimal facilities to adhere to social distancing, including the largest private garden in Palma that spans 700 square meters.

Moreover, the hotel has produced a specialised protocol handbook that not only follows the sanitary guidelines handed down by the health authorities, but has been carefully planned to ensure residents can still enjoy an unforgettable experience.

While the remaining hotels have reopened to cater for those travelling to the island for work reasons, such as healthcare professionals or government officials, the Pinero Group has launched a daring proposal.

PARADISE: Dreamy views from the Bahia Principle in Jamaica

Founded in Mallorca in 1977 and with a portfolio of hotels across the globe, the group is now offering consumers the option to purchase redeemable vouchers for stays at Bahia Principe hotels around the world with discounts of up to 80%.

With luxury establishments situated in the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Jamaica, these attractive deals hope to kickstart a currently stagnant travel market.

Although there is still a long way to go to recover the significant losses accumulated as a result of the pandemic, business leaders will do their best to adapt.

