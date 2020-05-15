GUARDIA Civil have arrested a Russian man as he was burglarising a fourth house in as many days on the Costa Blanca.

According to reports, the Guardamar del Segura citizen security patrol had been alerted to a burglary in progress after neighbours in the Loma del Polo and Camino de la Antena parts had seen a wave of break-ins.

RETURNED: Bicycle booty

The police were called and the suspect was arrested before agents found his haul from other houses stored on the bicycle he used to travel between crime scenes.

Stolen items included power tools, an expensive pen and a microscope kit.

Investigations revealed he had taken goods from three other houses in as many days.

The 42-year-old, who was wanted by a court in Torremolinos, Malaga, was released with charges pending a trial date.

The stolen items have been returned to their rightful owners.