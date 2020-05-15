THREE earthquakes were recorded in the space of just two hours last night in areas of Malaga and Axarquia.

As reported by the Olive Press last night , the Instituto Geografico Nacional (ING) detectors were triggered when the first of the three struck southwest of Alhama de Granada at 8.50pm.

Measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale, the tremors were felt as far away as Malaga and Torrox.

But it has now been revealed that there was a second quake which occurred an hour later near the Totalan region of Malaga, this time measuring just 1.8.

This was followed by a third and final tremor which struck 50 minutes later, again close to Alhama de Granada and also clocking 1.8 on the Richter scale.

112 received complaints of vibrations but reports suggest that no damage was caused.